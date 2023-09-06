Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates





The Madrid side acquired Greenwood, 21, on Friday until the end of the season, despite him having faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.

In a video message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Greenwood said: "Hi Getafe fans, it's Mason here. I'm so happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by Premier League club Manchester United over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February.

United said last week the club had decided that after a six-month internal investigation, Greenwood should rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has promised the club will help Greenwood find "his best level".



"It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue," Bordalas said on Saturday after Getafe's 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid.

"Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken," Bordalas continued.



"Obviously we can only talk about football. About other issues, I think, the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended.



