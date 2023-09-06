Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Inzaghi extends Inter contract to 2025

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

ROME, SEPT 5: Simone Inzaghi, who led Inter Milan to last year's Champions League final, has extended his contract as coach by one year until 2025, the Italian league leaders announced on Tuesday.
"Inter Milan are delighted to announce the extension of the contract of their coach Simon Inzaghi, who is now tied to the club until 2025," said the Lombardy club's brief statement.
The 47-year-old, younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi, took over as Inter coach in June 2021, leading them to two Italian Cup triumphs as well as the Champions League final when they lost to Manchester City.
Inzaghi, who won three caps for Italy, had a peripatetic career as a player either side of a decade at Lazio.
He returned to the Rome club for his first coaching job in 2016.
Inter lead Serie A with nine points from three matches, level on points with arch-rivals AC Milan.
The two teams meet on September 16 when Serie A resumes after the international break.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sunnydale retains title of boys' event
KL Rahul named in India's World Cup squad after injury
India thrash Nepal in rain-hit match to enter Asia Cup Super Fours
Tigers take on Pakistan in Super-4 starter today
Liton joins Tigers' squad, Shanto ruled out
Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates
ManC to face Club Leon or Urawa Reds at Club WC
Inzaghi extends Inter contract to 2025


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft