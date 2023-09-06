Elevated expressway a new catalyst for growth: DCCI





"Dhaka is challenged with various pressing issues including traffic congestion which causes numerous adverse economic repercussions. It is highly commendable that the government of Bangladesh has completed various exemplary landmark infrastructure projects prioritizing the growing importance of infrastructure development such as Payra Port, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Padma Bridge as part of Fast-Track mega projects of it," he added.

He said that the Padma Bridge, inaugurated in 2022, has inaugurated the game-changing communication development network between the underdeveloped southern region of the country and Dhaka, resulting in enormous macroeconomic connectivity motivating the entire nation.

As a commitment of the present government to continuous and sustainable infrastructure development, he said, a number of mega communication infrastructure projects including MRT 6, Elevated Expressway have been undertaken recently within Dhaka in order to connect the adjacent area of the capital.

The inauguration of the first phase of Elevated Expressway is another historic and milestone infrastructure project that is expected to scale up our GDP, ease the transport connectivity of Dhaka, traffic congestion and other traffic induced challenges, opening up new opportunities for desired inclusive development, he added.

He believed that commuters, mass people, investors and entrepreneurs across Dhaka will benefit from this project in the days to come as it will help deepen our local connectivity and allow smooth traffic network reducing various traffic induced repercussions on citizens in many manners.



