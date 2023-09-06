Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:28 AM
Home Business

Elevated expressway a new catalyst for growth: DCCI

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) president Barrister Md Sameer Sattar said on Monday that since Dhaka is the country's economic growth centre, the transport and communication network of the city and other parts of the country must be seamless and effective.
"Dhaka is challenged with various pressing issues including traffic congestion which causes numerous adverse economic repercussions. It is highly commendable that the government of Bangladesh has completed various exemplary landmark infrastructure projects prioritizing the growing importance of infrastructure development such as Payra Port, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Padma Bridge as part of Fast-Track mega projects of it," he added.
He said that the Padma Bridge, inaugurated in 2022, has inaugurated the game-changing communication development network between the underdeveloped southern region of the country and Dhaka, resulting in enormous macroeconomic connectivity motivating the entire nation.
As a commitment of the present government to continuous and sustainable infrastructure development, he said, a number of mega communication infrastructure projects including MRT 6, Elevated Expressway have been undertaken recently within Dhaka in order to connect the adjacent area of the capital.
The inauguration of the first phase of Elevated Expressway is another historic and milestone infrastructure project that is expected to scale up our GDP, ease the transport connectivity of Dhaka, traffic congestion and other traffic induced challenges, opening up new opportunities for desired inclusive development, he added.
Sameer Sattar, on behalf of the private sector, acknowledged such a timely initiative that is likely to add outstanding benefits and premiums to local supply chain network and business operations.
He believed that commuters, mass people, investors and entrepreneurs across Dhaka will benefit from this project in the days to come as it will help deepen our local connectivity and allow smooth traffic network reducing various traffic induced repercussions on citizens in many manners.

Barrister Satter said that the Elevated Expressway would make a significant difference in the country's transport communication system and its economic growth trajectory.




« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
