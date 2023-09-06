UAE announces $4.5b in Africa clean energy investments





NAIROBI, Sept 5: The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday $4.5 billion in clean energy investments in Africa during a landmark climate summit hosted by Kenya that is aimed at attracting funding for efforts to combat global warming."We will deploy $4.5 billion... to jumpstart a pipeline of bankable clean energy projects in this very important continent," said Sultan Al Jaber, who heads the government-owned renewable energy firm Masdar, the UAE's national oil company ADNOC and the COP28 climate talks.Heads of state, and government and industry leaders, are among thousands of attendees at the Nairobi summit where Africa is promoting its potential as a clean energy powerhouse.The Africa Climate Summit will be followed by the COP28 summit later this year in Dubai, which is expected to feature competing agendas for the world's energy future."If Africa loses, we all lose," warned Jaber, who is also the UAE's minister for industry and advanced technology. �AFP