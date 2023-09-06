Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’

‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’

Acting Country Director of World Bank for Bangladesh and Bhutan Souleymane Coulibaly said Bangladesh is on the right track to become a upper middle-income country by 2041.

"Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. I strongly believe the country is on the right track to become an upper-middle income country by 2041, as Bangladesh has maintained its economic growth over the years despite the COVID-19 pandemic", he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled 'Development of Microenterprises in Bangladesh: Role of RAISE Project' organised by PKSF on Tuesday.

Eminent economist and Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)    Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad presided over the discussion Dr. Nomita Halder ndc, Managing Director of PKSF also spoke. 

Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said Bangladesh needs to invest in microenterprises if the country wants to benefit from the demographic dividend. Development of microenterprises requires implementation of capacity enhancement along with financial services.

PKSF is working tirelessly to improve the socio-economic status of the people who lag behind said Dr. Nomita Halder ndc. The RAISE project is working to improve the overall quality of life of the people, especially the youths by enhancing their capacities, she added.

To enhance human capacities in microenterprises, the RAISE project was launched in February 2022 jointly funded by PKSF and the World Bank. The project is being implemented in the urban and peri-urban areas of 333 upazilas of 64 districts of the country through 70 Partner Organizations.

In a presentation on 'Development of Microenterprises in Bangladesh: Prospects and Challenges',  Md. Fazlul Kader, Additional Managing Director of PKSF, highlighted the role of various activities and projects of PKSF in the development of microenterprises.

Besides, Dilip Kumar Chakravorty, General Manager (Programs) of PKSF and Project Coordinator, RAISE presented on various aspects of the Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project.

Former Dhaka University Professor M. A. Baqui Khalily talked on the occasion.  Some participants shared their experiences at the event. Besides, officials of PKSF and its Partner Organizations and representatives of the World Bank participated in the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Elevated expressway a new catalyst for growth: DCCI
UAE announces $4.5b in Africa clean energy investments
‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’
Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange rise amid volatility
BD, Indonesia Sign MoUs On ASEAN Sidelines
ECNEC okays 19 projects; Chandpur gets Medical College
Govt to give Tk 189cr incentives for 10 winter crop growers
Global trade finance gap widened to $2.5t in 2022: ADB


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft