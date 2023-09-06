‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’

Acting Country Director of World Bank for Bangladesh and Bhutan Souleymane Coulibaly said Bangladesh is on the right track to become a upper middle-income country by 2041.





"Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. I strongly believe the country is on the right track to become an upper-middle income country by 2041, as Bangladesh has maintained its economic growth over the years despite the COVID-19 pandemic", he said.







He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled 'Development of Microenterprises in Bangladesh: Role of RAISE Project' organised by PKSF on Tuesday.





Eminent economist and Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad presided over the discussion Dr. Nomita Halder ndc, Managing Director of PKSF also spoke.







Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said Bangladesh needs to invest in microenterprises if the country wants to benefit from the demographic dividend. Development of microenterprises requires implementation of capacity enhancement along with financial services.





PKSF is working tirelessly to improve the socio-economic status of the people who lag behind said Dr. Nomita Halder ndc. The RAISE project is working to improve the overall quality of life of the people, especially the youths by enhancing their capacities, she added.







To enhance human capacities in microenterprises, the RAISE project was launched in February 2022 jointly funded by PKSF and the World Bank. The project is being implemented in the urban and peri-urban areas of 333 upazilas of 64 districts of the country through 70 Partner Organizations.







In a presentation on 'Development of Microenterprises in Bangladesh: Prospects and Challenges', Md. Fazlul Kader, Additional Managing Director of PKSF, highlighted the role of various activities and projects of PKSF in the development of microenterprises.







Besides, Dilip Kumar Chakravorty, General Manager (Programs) of PKSF and Project Coordinator, RAISE presented on various aspects of the Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project.





Former Dhaka University Professor M. A. Baqui Khalily talked on the occasion. Some participants shared their experiences at the event. Besides, officials of PKSF and its Partner Organizations and representatives of the World Bank participated in the event.