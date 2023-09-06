Video
Home Business

Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange rise amid volatility

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors were active in both buying and selling shares pulling up indices on the country's two bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the close of the trading, DSEX, the main index of DSE increased by 9.16 points to 6,316. DSES Shariah index rose by 5.5 points to 1,372 points and DS-30 index increased by 71 points to 2,144 points.
According to DSE data, out of 340 companies traded in the market on Tuesday, the share prices of 68 declined. On the contrary, the share price of 89 companies increased. And the share price of 183 companies remains unchanged.
On this day, 14 crore 98 lakh 58 thousand 865 shares and mutual funds were traded in 340 institutions with the transaction rising to Tk 734.30 crore from Tk 577.5 crore on Monday.
The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Eastern Housing, Unique Hotels, Sea Pearl Beach, Continental Insurance, Yakin Polymer, Miracle Industries and Rupali Life Insurance.
Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Eastern Insurance, Aziz Pipes, ISN, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Islami Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Asia Insurance, United Insurance, Paramount Insurance and Beach Hatchery.
The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Popular Life Insurance, SK Trims, Aramit Cement, Yakin Polymer, Simtex Industries, Union Capital, Rupali Bank, RSRM Steel, Metro Spinning and Pragati Life Insurance.
At the CSE, its main) main index increased by 34 points to 18,666 points. Shares and units of 151 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 60 have increased, 33 have decreased and 58 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, Tk 531.75 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. The previous transaction was Tk 13.11 crore on Monday.



