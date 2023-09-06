BD, Indonesia Sign MoUs On ASEAN Sidelines Bangladesh and Indonesia have signed three separate memorandum of understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation on energy, health and agriculture in Indonesian capital Jakarta on Tuesday.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi signed these two MoUs for cooperation on health and energy sector. A separate MoU for bilateral cooperation was also signed, Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.





Dr Momen is now visiting Jakarta to accompany President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who is participating in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit - two grand events attended by top leaders from the Southeast Asia region and beyond.





He expressed his hope that the bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries would be finalized soon.





The Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction over the recent increase in bilateral trade volume between the two countries to three-billion-dollar mark. However, Dr Momen noted the stark imbalance between Bangladesh's import and export volumes, in favour of the Indonesia.





"The gap can only be reduced by promoting the export of Bangladeshi products to the Indonesian markets, especially the ones that Bangladesh has a competitive advantage in," Momen said, according to the release.





Meanwhile, during the meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Dr. Momen urged Indonesia to ease the market access for Bangladeshi readymade garment products in Indonesia, the release said.





"The energy-sector MoU aims to promoting long-term sale and delivery of the conventional form of energy to and developing new and renewable energy sources and power plants in Bangladesh, however, the agriculture one is intended to foster collaboration in producing, marketing, promoting technology transfer and exchange of best practices in the field of agriculture," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Recognizing Indonesia as an important trade partner of Bangladesh in the ASEAN region, Momen said there was great potential to further enhance bilateral trade and investment, given the complementary strengths and resources, it reads.







However, the two Foreign Ministers discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, including cooperation in trade and investment and collaboration between the two countries in the international forums, Bangladesh's bid to become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and the issue of the repatriation of the forcible displaced Myanmar nationals (the Rohingyas) temporality sheltered in Bangladesh.





Foreign Minister Marsudi underscored the meteoric socio-economic development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Noting that Bangladesh and Indonesia enjoy cultural similarity and a historical bond the the people-to-people level, she emphasized exploring new avenues of collaboration and partnership to build a stronger, more vibrant relationship between the two great nations, the release said.





The ministers stressed the potential of further enhancing collaboration to ensure energy and food security.