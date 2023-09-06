Video
Home Business

ECNEC okays 19 projects; Chandpur gets Medical College

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 19 development project including Chandpur Medical College at a total cost of around Tk 12,951 crore.

Its allocation of Tk 10,267.52 crore will come from the government, Tk 2,067 from foreign assistance and Tk 13.84 crore from the implementing agencies.

 Of these, 17 projects are regular projects and two are old projects without cost increase. Prime Minister and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting at NEC conference room in Sherebangla Nagar on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam briefed reporters. MA Mannan said, "Chandpur Medical College and Hospital and Nursing College will be established on an area of 30.12 acres.

It will cost Tk 1,370.73 crore including land acquisition, construction of 10 residential buildings, 11 non-residential buildings, elevators, 12,927 pieces of medical equipments and three motor vehicles, training of medical staff at different levels.

The Department of Health Education will implement it by June 2025 starting this year. ECNEC has also approved Chittagong Medical University project at a cost of about Tk 1,851.59 crore.

The project component includes one 15-storey hospital building, one administrative building, one academic building and Dean's office, central library, cafeteria, TSC, prayer hall, convention hall, teachers' club/lounge and such other structures.

Also one 2 storey VC Bungalow, ProVC, Treasurer, Doctors and Officers Quarter, one Male Student Hostel and Female Student Hostel, Separate Hostel for IHT Students and Nurses Dormitory.

There will be 69 medical departments with 10 faculties aimed at running post-graduate courses and an 800-bed hospital.

The projects approved in the meeting includes construction of Kalia Bridge over Navaganga river at 21st km of Narail-Kalia district highway, procurement of CNG single decker AC buses for BRTC and land acquisition for construction of sewage treatment plant in Uttara area.

It also includes construction of Pubail-Dhirashram rail link, acquisition of land for construction of Dhirashram ICD. construction of necessary infrastructure for visitors coming to the tomb of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, construction of Sonagazi 50 MW Solar Power Project.

 Modernization and expansion of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons, development of government secondary schools.

Development of irrigation through surface water in Chittagong and Cox's Bazar districts. Extension of modern agricultural technology in char areas, Integrated water resources management in Tungipara-Kotalipara in Gopalganj district. Multipurpose Disaster Shelter Project.

Construction of bridge over Garai river in Kushtia district. Guchchagram 2nd Phase Project and Climate Resilient Livelihood Improvement Watershed Management in Chittagong.

The duration of the two projects will increase for road connection from Bogura city to medical college and development project of Bangladesh Textile University.



