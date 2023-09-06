Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to give Tk 189cr incentives for 10 winter crop growers

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

The government will give Taka 188.49 crore in incentives to the farmers of 10 winter crops in this fiscal year (FY24).
The winter or Rabi crops are wheat, onion, mustard, maize, sunflower, groundnuts, soybean, mung, lentil and grass pea, said a release of the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.
Over 19.53 lakh small and marginal farmers across the country will be given free seeds and fertilizers for cultivating any one of these crops.
Under the incentive, a farmer will get 20 kilogrammes of wheat seeds, 2 Kgs of maize seeds, 1 KG of mustard/sunflower seeds, 10 KGs of peanut seeds, 8 Kgs of soybean seeds, 1 KG of winter onion seeds, 1 Kgs of lentil seeds and 8 Kgs of khesari seeds at free of cost for cultivating those in one bigha land.
The ministry said the incentives will be provided from its regular budget on agricultural rehabilitation assistance and seedlings sector.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Elevated expressway a new catalyst for growth: DCCI
UAE announces $4.5b in Africa clean energy investments
‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’
Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange rise amid volatility
BD, Indonesia Sign MoUs On ASEAN Sidelines
ECNEC okays 19 projects; Chandpur gets Medical College
Govt to give Tk 189cr incentives for 10 winter crop growers
Global trade finance gap widened to $2.5t in 2022: ADB


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft