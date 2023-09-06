Govt to give Tk 189cr incentives for 10 winter crop growers

The government will give Taka 188.49 crore in incentives to the farmers of 10 winter crops in this fiscal year (FY24).

The winter or Rabi crops are wheat, onion, mustard, maize, sunflower, groundnuts, soybean, mung, lentil and grass pea, said a release of the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

Over 19.53 lakh small and marginal farmers across the country will be given free seeds and fertilizers for cultivating any one of these crops.

Under the incentive, a farmer will get 20 kilogrammes of wheat seeds, 2 Kgs of maize seeds, 1 KG of mustard/sunflower seeds, 10 KGs of peanut seeds, 8 Kgs of soybean seeds, 1 KG of winter onion seeds, 1 Kgs of lentil seeds and 8 Kgs of khesari seeds at free of cost for cultivating those in one bigha land.

The ministry said the incentives will be provided from its regular budget on agricultural rehabilitation assistance and seedlings sector. �BSS