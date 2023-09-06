AB Bank holds training for women entrepreneurs





The programme was aimed at developing the business skills of women entrepreneurs, says a press release.

After successful completion of the training, the bank awarded certificates and disbursed loans through smart cards to these entrepreneurs.

Saiful Islam, executive director, Sylhet office of Bangladesh Bank graced the programme as chief guest where Tarique Afzal, president and managing director, AB Bank Limited was present as special guest.

Iftekhar Enam Awal, head of Corporate and SME, AB Bank Limited presided over the programme. Other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

