Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:27 AM
Home Business

IFIC Bank distributes grant, scholarship among Dhaka University students

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

IFIC Bank Trust Fund Research Grant and Scholarship Program 2023 was held in the conference room of Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhavan at the University of Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
To encourage and support meritorious and financially backward students, IFIC Bank has provided scholarships and research grants from the trust fund annually since 2012as a part of its CSR contribution, which was eventually raised to BDT 01 Crore. In that same connection, 40 students have been awarded 25 research grants and 15 scholarships for the educational year 2021-2022.
Shah A. Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank and Vice-Chancellor of University of Dhaka Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman handed over the scholarship and research grant checks to the respective students from different departments.
University's Syndicate member and Theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar, Treasurer and Chairman of Dhaka University Trust Fund Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and other senior faculty members and officials from Dhaka University and Deputy Managing Directors and other senior officials from IFIC Bank were present at the event.



