Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:26 AM
Home Business

‘Bangladesh now has 5.75m registered motor vehicles,851 KM new railways’

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the number of motor vehicles currently registered in the country is around 5.75 million while the number of issued driving licence is 5.95 million.
The minister said in Parliament while replying to a tabled question from ruling Awami League MP, M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11.
In response to another question of M Abdul Latif, Obaidul Quader said, according to the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), there is a commitment to unconditionally reduce 3.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from the transport sector by 2030.
"For this purpose, at least 30 per cent of the vehicles used in the road transport sector should be converted to electric category within that period," he added.
Noting that the use of electric vehicles is gradually increasing in Bangladesh like the rest of the world, the minister said that although the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operation will begin initially with diesel-powered buses, the BRT will be operated gradually by collecting the maximum number of electric-powered buses in order to reduce carbon emissions.
In response to the question of M Abdul Latif, Railways Minister Nurul Islam said that there are about 20,000 vacant posts in various categories in railways.
In the last nine months, 2,880 people have been appointed in various categories in railways. He also said that manpower crisis in railway will be resolved soon.
In response to the question of AL MP Kazim Uddin Ahmed, the railways minister said that 851 kilometres of new railways have been constructed during the tenure of the current government.
During this period, construction of 1,14 new railway bridges, rehabilitation/reconstruction of 952 railway bridges, construction of 132 station buildings, renovation of 231 buildings, conversion of 340 km of railway tracks to dual gauge and reconstruction of 1,379 km of railway tracks have been completed.
In response to the question of AL MP Mamunur Rashid, the railways minister said that a feasibility study has been undertaken to start electric train service on the Dhaka to Chattogram route.
 "An agreement was signed on July 17 to appoint a consultant to complete the feasibility study and detailed design work for introducing electric traction from Narayanganj to Chattogram via Dhaka through this project," he said. He expressed hope that this survey will be completed in April next year.



