Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:26 AM
Business

Parliament passes BSCIC Bill, 2023

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Bill, 2023 passed in the parliament keeping a provision of two years in prison and a maximum fine of Taka 50,000 for providing false information for borrowing money from the corporation.
The bill moved in the House by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun placed in the House on Monday and it was passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
The Bill said that if anyone damages or replaces any border wall the punishment will be maximum six months of imprisonment or maximum Taka 100,000 as fine or both. The proposed bill will replace the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation Act, 1957.
If anyone creates obstacles in any work of the Bscic-appointed developer or contractor then the punishment will be the same.
For illegal land grabbing and construction of infrastructures the punishment will be the same also.
If anyone transfers any plot illegally, then the punishment will be one year of imprisonment (maximum) or fine of Taka 50,000 (maximum) or both.
The Bill will make the industrial entities under the Bscic more effective.
The proposed law will promote women entrepreneurs as the existing law, 1957 is outdated.
The Bill said that the Corporation can take necessary steps to create women entrepreneurs in industrial sector and give them protection.    �BSS



