Parliament passes BSCIC Bill, 2023





The bill moved in the House by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun placed in the House on Monday and it was passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Bill said that if anyone damages or replaces any border wall the punishment will be maximum six months of imprisonment or maximum Taka 100,000 as fine or both. The proposed bill will replace the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation Act, 1957.

If anyone creates obstacles in any work of the Bscic-appointed developer or contractor then the punishment will be the same.

For illegal land grabbing and construction of infrastructures the punishment will be the same also.

The Bill will make the industrial entities under the Bscic more effective.

The proposed law will promote women entrepreneurs as the existing law, 1957 is outdated.

The Bill said that the Corporation can take necessary steps to create women entrepreneurs in industrial sector and give them protection. �BSS



