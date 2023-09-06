MoU signed to boost ERDs policy analysis capacity





AKM Sohel, joint secretary, wing chief of UN Wing, ERD and the NPD of K4DM Project, and Dr. Mohammad Tareque, Director of BIGM signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the ERD, Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, and Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh were present, among others, on the occasion.

The MoU will create a robust framework for cooperation between the two institutions in research and policy analysis, which in turn will contribute to evidence-based policymaking. �BSS

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ERD administered Knowledge for Development Management (K4DM) Phase-II Project and the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) at the UN Conference Room of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) on Monday.AKM Sohel, joint secretary, wing chief of UN Wing, ERD and the NPD of K4DM Project, and Dr. Mohammad Tareque, Director of BIGM signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the ERD, Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, and Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh were present, among others, on the occasion.The MoU will create a robust framework for cooperation between the two institutions in research and policy analysis, which in turn will contribute to evidence-based policymaking. �BSS