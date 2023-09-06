Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023
Business

Tamim signs lifetime contract with Nagad

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's star cricketer Tamim Iqbal has signed a lifetime deal with Nagad, the world's fastest-growing mobile financial company.
The best opener in the country's cricket history formally entered into the agreement on Monday. Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of his company, says a press release.
Tamim has been a brand ambassador for the state-owned MFS since 2021. Since the time this partnership was forged, he has been involved with various activities aimed at promoting Nagad positively at home and abroad.
During this time, Nagad has established itself as the most popular brand in the country with a customer base of 8 crore. With this new contract, he has intentions to continue his work for the betterment of Nagad and its customers alike.
Tamim Iqbal said, "Nagad has always been very close to my heart. I'm very glad that in recent times, the company has expanded its services significantly. This is helping us to serve people in an even better way."
"I have been using Nagad wallet since before I was associated with it. Its contribution to popularising cashless transactions is accelerating the process of building Smart Bangladesh. Moreover, Nagad has played an important role in advancing the financial sector's digital transformation over the last four years," he added.
The MFS operator has emerged as a troubleshooter, having brought many services at people's fingertips. For example, it simplified the account opening process that no longer requires any cumbersome paperwork. As a result, life is now more comfortable than before, he noted.
Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Ltd., sees the signing of Tamim Iqbal for the long term as part of mutual understanding, respect, and responsibility between the two parties.
He said, "It is a matter of great joy that a world-class cricketer like Tamim has signed a lifetime contract with Nagad after two years of his involvement with our journey of changing people's lives through mobile financial services. These two years we have worked together to improve people's living standards."
"We hope Tamim inspires more people in the days to come and encourages Nagad to take its services to greater heights," he added.
Tamim Iqbal as the brand ambassador of Nagad has been instrumental in building Nagad's brand image through various campaigns and events. He has so far played important roles in doing many successful campaigns, such as the BMW campaign.
Inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2019, Nagad has made the impossible possible. Only in four years of its journey, it has onboarded more than 8 crore customers. In this short period of time, Nagad has achieved a remarkable feat of becoming the fastest startup to hit a valuation of BDT 10,000 crore.



