Tecno, G&G to offer top smartphones with benefits





Recently the agreement was formalized at the headquarters of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, was graced by the presence of key stakeholders from both Tecno and G&G, says a press release.

Rezwanul Hoque, the CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited and Nure Alam Shimu, the Partner & CEO of G&G, exchanged signed documents, symbolizing the commitment of both entities to the partnership.

As a result of this collaboration, Tecno's impressive range of smartphones will now be conveniently available at all G&G outlets across the nation. This development holds immense promise for customers, who will now have unparalleled access to cutting-edge mobile technology backed by Tecno's legacy of innovation and quality.

One of the highlights of this partnership is the array of benefits that customers can enjoy. When purchasing a Tecno smartphone from G&G, customers will have the opportunity to avail up to 12-month 0% EMI facility or G&G exclusive gift, making owning the latest technology even more accessible.

