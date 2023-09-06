Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Musk threatens to sue anti-defamation group for falling revenue

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW YORK, Sept 5: Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said the site is considering suing the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over accusations of anti-Semitism, which he blames for falling revenue.
Musk late Monday accused the US-based Jewish organization of making unfounded complaints against him and X that have scared away advertisers.
"To clear our platform's name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League... oh the irony!" Musk wrote on X on Monday.
"Based on what we've heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss," he wrote, adding that the group "would potentially be on the hook for destroying half the value of the company, so roughly $22 billion."
"Advertisers avoid controversy, so all that is needed for ADL to crush our US & European ad revenue is to make unfounded accusations," he wrote in a long thread that started with a clarification that he favors free speech but is "against anti-Semitism of any kind."
Musk, who bought Twitter last year and rebranded it as X, has recently come under fire for liking posts with the hashtag "BanTheADL," which was trending last week.
The ADL has for years accused the social media site of amplifying anti-Semitic hate speech.
In a 2016 report, the group said anti-Semitic attacks against journalists had exploded on Twitter, "thanks to the rhetoric in the 2016 presidential campaign."
It accused the social network of failing to control its "trolling problem."
Billionaire Musk has also previously been accused of fueling anti-Semitic tropes, including attacks against Jewish philanthropist George Soros.
According to the ADL and the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), problematic and racist speech has sharply risen on X since Musk completed his $44 billion takeover in October.
Since then, the Tesla boss has fired thousands of the platform's employees, cut content moderation and reinstated former president Donald Trump's account.
Last month, Musk sued the CCDH, accusing it of a smear campaign that damaged the social network's relationship with advertisers.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Elevated expressway a new catalyst for growth: DCCI
UAE announces $4.5b in Africa clean energy investments
‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’
Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange rise amid volatility
BD, Indonesia Sign MoUs On ASEAN Sidelines
ECNEC okays 19 projects; Chandpur gets Medical College
Govt to give Tk 189cr incentives for 10 winter crop growers
Global trade finance gap widened to $2.5t in 2022: ADB


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft