Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Reliance on fixed market to put BD at risk: FBCCI Prez

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said dependence on certain markets will put Bangladesh's export trade and economy at risk.
"In such a situation there is no alternative to expanding export trade and diversifying products in the international market. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the apex organization of traders FBCCI will work together to search for new markets," he said.
Mahbubul Alam said this while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call to the FBCCI President (Mahbubul) at the FBCCI office on Monday.
They expressed their interest in working together for trade expansion.
The FBCCI president said, "If the commercial counselors in charge of various embassies and missions promote Bangladesh-made garments as well as other products in those countries, the market for our export products will expand further."
At this time, the FBCCI president emphasized the expansion of regional trade. He said, 'Like other regional alliances, Bangladesh also needs to exploit the opportunities of the regional market. In this case, various fairs, business forums, and BIMSTEC joint chambers can be organized through regional alliances like BIMSTEC.
In order to promote the best products of Bangladesh, Mahbubul Alam also informed regarding the plan to organize the Best of Bangladesh Expo in Mumbai, India soon.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Most of our export earnings come from the ready-made garment sector. Businessmen should come forward in product diversification."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide necessary support to businessmen in expanding the market of products abroad, he said.
The Foreign Secretary emphasized strengthening the cooperation relationship between the private sector and government officials for export diversification and trade expansion. FBCCI vice-president Khairul Huda Chapal, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Dr. Jashoda Jiban Debnath, Shami Kaiser, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Roni, and other directors of FBCCI, were present.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Elevated expressway a new catalyst for growth: DCCI
UAE announces $4.5b in Africa clean energy investments
‘BD on right track for upper-middle income country by 2041’
Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange rise amid volatility
BD, Indonesia Sign MoUs On ASEAN Sidelines
ECNEC okays 19 projects; Chandpur gets Medical College
Govt to give Tk 189cr incentives for 10 winter crop growers
Global trade finance gap widened to $2.5t in 2022: ADB


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft