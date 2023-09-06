Reliance on fixed market to put BD at risk: FBCCI Prez





"In such a situation there is no alternative to expanding export trade and diversifying products in the international market. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the apex organization of traders FBCCI will work together to search for new markets," he said.

Mahbubul Alam said this while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call to the FBCCI President (Mahbubul) at the FBCCI office on Monday.

They expressed their interest in working together for trade expansion.

The FBCCI president said, "If the commercial counselors in charge of various embassies and missions promote Bangladesh-made garments as well as other products in those countries, the market for our export products will expand further."

In order to promote the best products of Bangladesh, Mahbubul Alam also informed regarding the plan to organize the Best of Bangladesh Expo in Mumbai, India soon.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Most of our export earnings come from the ready-made garment sector. Businessmen should come forward in product diversification."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide necessary support to businessmen in expanding the market of products abroad, he said.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized strengthening the cooperation relationship between the private sector and government officials for export diversification and trade expansion. FBCCI vice-president Khairul Huda Chapal, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Dr. Jashoda Jiban Debnath, Shami Kaiser, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Roni, and other directors of FBCCI, were present. �UNB

At this time, the FBCCI president emphasized the expansion of regional trade. He said, 'Like other regional alliances, Bangladesh also needs to exploit the opportunities of the regional market. In this case, various fairs, business forums, and BIMSTEC joint chambers can be organized through regional alliances like BIMSTEC.