BGMEA, Circle Economy for quick transition to circular economy





Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA and Hilde van Duijn, head of Global Value Chains in Circle Economy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organizations at the Amari Hotel in Dhaka on Monday.

The collaboration between the parties aims to enable greater coordination in regard to sharing expertise, raising awareness and disseminating knowledge to enable BGMEA members to adopt and implement circular strategies.

The parties aim to collaborate within the context of the SWITCH2CE project, specifically on the creation and dissemination of the capacity building programme.

Areas of cooperation identified in the capacity building programme include exchanging knowledge, sources and insights on the value chain for (post-industrial) textiles in Bangladesh and disseminating the Circularity Game as the tool to assess current awareness and knowledge on circularity amongst BCMEA members. �UNB

