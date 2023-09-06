Shimanto Bank inks deal with Nagad

Shimanto Bank signed MoU with Nagad at the bank's head office recently, says a press release. Under this MoU, customers will enjoy add money service from Shimanto Bank's internet banking 'Connect' to Nagad. Add money facility to Nagad account from 'Connect' has started already.

Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Head of Operations and CRO of Shimanto Bank and Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial officer, Nagad signed the MoUon behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

