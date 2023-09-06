Banks, money changers defy prescribed USD rates as demand surges





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sought explanations from 13 banks over allegations of buying and selling dollars at higher prices than the set price.

BB officials said although the maximum exchange rate of dollar for imports was fixed at Tk 109.50 some banks charged as much as Tk 117 for a dollar, while selling it at Tk 116.

Bangladesh Bank received primary evidence of these practices and has consequently sent letters to the implicated banks, requesting explanations within the next five working days.

Earlier in July, 13 banks had been found to manipulate dollar price and the central bank had run investigation into the overpricing of the foreign currency.

While dollar rate has been unified, it is not completely free-floating, leading to a high demand for dollars and prompting people to seek alternative options like the kerb market,

Despite the government's 2 per cent incentive, expatriates are not receiving the same high dollar rates through official channels, prompting their continued preference for hundi.

In the past, Bangladesh Bank had artificially maintained dollar exchange rate at Tk 84 to Tk 86. However, they lost control due to increased demand since 2022. Over the last two years, the exchange rate has surged by 30 per cent per dollar.

The current exchange rate has risen to Tk 109.50 from Tk 94.7 in July 2022 and Tk 84.8 in July 2021.

The impact of the sharp rise in the dollar rate has been felt across various sectors of the economy, with businesses facing higher import costs and challenges in sourcing foreign currency.

The higher import costs are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services, which can erode their purchasing power and reduce consumer spending.

Despite Bangladesh Bank's efforts to stabilise foreign exchange market by selling approximately $22 billion over 25 months, including $13.5 billion in the 2022-23 financial year and $7.62 billion in FY22, the market has not stabilised.

The country's foreign currency reserves have also dwindled from $41.82 billion in June 2022 to $29.2 billion by August 31.

Additionally, on August 30, Bangladesh Bank suspended licences of seven money exchange houses for trading dollars at prices higher than prescribed rates. The central bank has also sought explanations from 10 more money changers regarding their dollar trading rates.



Banks and exchange houses have deviated from trading dollars at prescribed rates set by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) due to ongoing dollar crisis and surging demand on the kerb market.Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sought explanations from 13 banks over allegations of buying and selling dollars at higher prices than the set price.BB officials said although the maximum exchange rate of dollar for imports was fixed at Tk 109.50 some banks charged as much as Tk 117 for a dollar, while selling it at Tk 116.Bangladesh Bank received primary evidence of these practices and has consequently sent letters to the implicated banks, requesting explanations within the next five working days.Earlier in July, 13 banks had been found to manipulate dollar price and the central bank had run investigation into the overpricing of the foreign currency.Bankers said dollars were not available at such rate due to the increased demand for dollars on the market. Bankers said they were still facing difficulties in settling import payments and opening letters of credit (LC) due to prevailing dollar crisis in the market.While dollar rate has been unified, it is not completely free-floating, leading to a high demand for dollars and prompting people to seek alternative options like the kerb market,Despite the government's 2 per cent incentive, expatriates are not receiving the same high dollar rates through official channels, prompting their continued preference for hundi.In the past, Bangladesh Bank had artificially maintained dollar exchange rate at Tk 84 to Tk 86. However, they lost control due to increased demand since 2022. Over the last two years, the exchange rate has surged by 30 per cent per dollar.The current exchange rate has risen to Tk 109.50 from Tk 94.7 in July 2022 and Tk 84.8 in July 2021.The impact of the sharp rise in the dollar rate has been felt across various sectors of the economy, with businesses facing higher import costs and challenges in sourcing foreign currency.The higher import costs are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services, which can erode their purchasing power and reduce consumer spending.Despite Bangladesh Bank's efforts to stabilise foreign exchange market by selling approximately $22 billion over 25 months, including $13.5 billion in the 2022-23 financial year and $7.62 billion in FY22, the market has not stabilised.The country's foreign currency reserves have also dwindled from $41.82 billion in June 2022 to $29.2 billion by August 31.Additionally, on August 30, Bangladesh Bank suspended licences of seven money exchange houses for trading dollars at prices higher than prescribed rates. The central bank has also sought explanations from 10 more money changers regarding their dollar trading rates.