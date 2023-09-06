Islami Bank holds discussion on Shariah compliance

Dhaka East, Dhaka South and Dhaka North Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a discussion on "Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations" for its clients at Islami Bank Tower on Tuesday, says a press release.

Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, member of Shariah Supervisory Committee, addressed the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Aminur Rahman, head of Dhaka East Zone, presided over the program while Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, head of Dhaka South Zone spoke at the opening.

Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of Shariah Secretariat addressed on the focal points and Bashir Ahamed, head of Dhaka North Zone thanked the audience. Executives, officials and clients of the three Zones also attended the programme.



