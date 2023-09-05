DU authorities defy HC order to stay withdrawal of teacher from duty







Prof Rezaul was withdrawn from the departmental activities in September last year breaching university rules after he along with six other teachers submitted a complaint to Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, expressing no confidence in Prof Md Kamal Uddin, Chairman of the Department.



According to the university's First Statutes, no teacher or officer shall be penalized or dismissed without an enquiry by an Enquiry Committee to be set up by the Syndicate in which opportunity shall be provided to the teacher and officer concerned to represent his case.

But the process was not followed in Prof Rezaul's case. He was shown no causes in the letter of withdrawal from the academic acts.



He was allegedly dropped from the activities in the Academic Committee (AC) meeting as he accused Prof Kamal of irregularities in a Store Keeper recruitment.



However, following a writ petition filed by Prof Rezaul, the High Court on April 4 this year stayed the AC's decision to drop him (Prof Rezaul) from academic activities.



Later on, the seven teachers sent a few more letters to the Vice-Chancellor to investigate the alleged matter.



Prof Rezaul told the Daily Observer that he submitted to the DU Treasurer the evidence of Prof Kamal's financial irregularities.



"Previously Prof Kamal plotted a trap to tarnish my image. I have an audio recording of the plan," he said.



Prof Kamal refused all the allegations and said that all the teachers of the department are disgusted by his (Prof Rezaul) 'behavioral problems.'



He further said Prof Rezaul has no evidence of the allegations against him.



"Even 100 more letters will come to no use. He is involved in corruption and forgery," he added.



"He was not completely out of academic activities. He was the chairman of the 4th year examination committee. He lies a lot. He needs psychological treatment," Prof Kamal said.



He reiterated that the Academic Council would decide who will take courses and who won't.



