Draft of Ansar Battalion Act,2023 gets final nod

The Cabinet on Monday gave the final approval to the draft of Ansar Battalion Act, 2023, keeping death penalty as the maximum punishment for different crimes including mutiny and provocation for rebellion.The approval came from the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city.According to the proposed law, there will be two courts to try the internal crimes of Ansar battalion members. One is 'Summery Ansar Battalion Court' to be headed by an additional director and another is 'Special Ansar Battalion Court' to be headed by the director general, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat."Serious crimes like committing mutiny, instigating for revolt, creating ground for rebellion, engaging in conspiracy will be tried in the Special Ansar Battalion Court. The maximum punishment for such crimes is the death penalty," he said.Besides, other serious crimes related to the punitive provisions ranging from life imprisonment to minimum five years of imprisonment will be tried in special courts, he added.Earlier, the cabinet approved in principle the draft law in March this year. �UNB