Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Draft of Ansar Battalion Act,2023 gets final nod

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The Cabinet on Monday gave the final approval to the draft of Ansar Battalion Act, 2023, keeping death penalty as the maximum punishment for different crimes including mutiny and provocation for rebellion.
The approval came from the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city.

According to the proposed law, there will be two courts to try the internal crimes of Ansar battalion members. One is 'Summery Ansar Battalion Court' to be headed by an additional director and another is 'Special Ansar Battalion Court' to be headed by the director general, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat.
"Serious crimes like committing mutiny, instigating for revolt, creating ground for rebellion, engaging in conspiracy will be tried in the Special Ansar Battalion Court. The maximum punishment for such crimes is the death penalty," he said.

Besides, other serious crimes related to the punitive provisions ranging from life imprisonment to minimum five years of imprisonment will be tried in special courts, he added.

Earlier, the cabinet approved in principle the draft law in March this year.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DU authorities defy HC order to stay withdrawal of teacher from duty
Draft of Ansar Battalion Act,2023 gets final nod
Firm lacking experience selected to supply field IT technicians
US official Resnick in Dhaka for talks to enhance security ties
DAG Imran won't sign statement against Nobel laureates, world leaders
Khaleda's condition not good enough to be discharged from hospital: Doctors
Where was the CCTV camera?
12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft