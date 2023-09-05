Firm lacking experience selected to supply field IT technicians







After selection, the Mondol Traders has already given order to start recruitment of the manpower under a Tk11.28 crore contract through negotiations with its Managing Director ATM Firoz Mondol, according to the documents available to this correspondent.



Admitting about the lack of qualification, Mondol Traders Limited's Chairman Kabi Shankar Roy has himself sent a letter to the project authorities requesting to cancel the work order claiming it as 'fraudulence'.

Kabi Shankor has also submitted the letters to the offices of the state minister and secretary to the ICT Division, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), offices of the Project Director and Deputy Project Director of the EDC project, and Director General of the CPTU Dhaka.



Asked about the allegations at his office last week, EDC Project Director Pronob Saha, also a joint secretary to the ICT Division, told this correspondent that Mondol Traders hasn't yet been given the work order. But, it was selected and asked to submit valid documents. Once the papers are received, it would be given the work.



He said that they have received the complaints from Mondol Traders Limited's Chairman Kabi Shankor Roy and that were examining the papers. The situation has been created due to the inner conflicts of the company regarding ownership. As a result, recruitment for the two divisions remained stuck while recruitment in other divisions has already been completed. The authorities are working to resolve the matter.



He, however, refuted the allegations against him for his alleged involvement in the negotiation.



According to the letter of the company chairman Kabi Shankar Roy submitted to the ICT division, with the interference of Shamsur Rahman Tutul, who claimed himself as a relative of the influential persons of present government, Mondol Traders was given the contract of Tk11.28 crore through negotiations with the project authorities even though the company doesn't have qualification to bid per the tender terms of reference.



As per the terms of reference, companies with at least five years' of experiences in supplying manpower on outsource basis would be able to bid for the tender. However, Mondol Traders has taken its trade license on July 17, 2022 and registered with the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) in 2020. It doesn't have five years' experience in this sector.



In the certificate of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence, it was also mentioned that it doesn't have experience of five years.



According to Kabi Shankor, its Managing Director ATM Firoz Mondol dropped the bidding documents under the influence of the Shahmsur Rahman Tutul. Later, the work order was given to the company through negotiations with project officials.



Shankor claimed that after getting the work order, the company started recruiting manpower for the 'Field IT Technician' post at all upazilas of Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions under EDC Project' by taking cash. Firoz and Tutul have been taking more than Tk2.5 lakh to Tk3 lakh from each of the jobseekers.



He also submitted a printed draft list of the jobseekers, where the amount of cash was mentioned clearly.



According to Shankar, they - Firoz and Tutul - have been planning to collect at least Tk 5 crore by recruiting and supplying outsourcing manpower to the EDC project.



Shankar also claimed that Tutul is most influential in the ICT division in Agargaon. No one of the officials can do any work in ICT Bhaban without giving him shares. Each of the ICT division officials and project officials needs to give shares of works to his nominated persons or companies.



According to project officials, the salaries and benefits of the 138 IT technicians would be paid out of their own bank accounts while Mondol Traders will get five per cent of their salaries as commission. Every month, the company will get around Tk 5 lakh as commission from the project.

Asked over phone, Shamsur Rahman Tutal and Firoz Mondol they didn't respond.

