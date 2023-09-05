DAG Imran won't sign statement against Nobel laureates, world leaders





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on Monday declared that he would not fight in court on behalf of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department in the labour law violation case against Dr Muhammad Yunus.



At the same time, Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan said that he would not sign a statement, being prepared by the Attorney General's office to protest against a recent letter from global leaders to the Prime Minister to stop trial proceedings against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.





Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan told reporters that he refrained from signing statement, being prepared by the Attorney General's office.



"I support the statement issued by the Nobel Laureates and world leaders to stop the trial proceedings against Muhammad Yunus as I think that he is being harassed," the Deputy Attorney General said.



The attorney general's office is collecting signatures from Additional Attorneys General, Deputy Attorneys General and Assistant Attorneys General on the statement to protest against the statement of Nobel Laureates and world leaders, he said.



The DAG said he did not see the contents of the statement to be issued by the attorney general's office yet.



A total of 104 Nobel Laureates and 79 other global figures in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 28 expressed concern about the safety and freedom of Prof Yunus.



In the letter, they "respectfully asked" the PM to "immediately suspend the current judicial proceedings against Prof Yunus".



Meanwhile, talking to media in the Supreme Court premises ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam on Monday said that he would not fight court battles on behalf of the Inspector of Factories and Establishments Department in the labour law violation case against Dr Muhammad Yunus.



The ACC lawyer took the decision as the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department appointed Advocate Syed Haider Ali as its new lawyer.



"I have been doing this case since the beginning. Not only in the labour court, but also in the Appellate and High Court Divisions. I want to be left alone," he said.



Earlier on August 28, 18 staff of Grameen Telecom, those who were working before 2006, filed separate cases against Dr Muhammad Yunus for not depositing their due five per cent of total profits in the fund.



Later, the labour court chairman Sheikh Merina Sultana set October 15 and 16 asked Dr Yunus to explain the issue.



Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan on September 9, 2021, and the court summoned the four to appear before it by October 12, 2021.



According to the case documents, a team of the DIFE went on an inspection to Grameen Telecom and found violations of labour laws like not regularizing 101 staff, not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers and not depositing five per cent of total profits in the fund.



