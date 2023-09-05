Khaleda's condition not good enough to be discharged from hospital: Doctors





BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's physical condition has not improved enough to be discharged from the hospital, said her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.



Professor AZM Zahid Hossain told to the Daily Observer on Monday that "Madam has been under close observation for 26 days. Every day doctors of her medical board visit her cabin two to three times.





About the release of BNP Chairperson from hospital, he said Khaleda's physical condition has not yet improved enough to take her home from the hospital. That is why the medical board still can't say specifically how many more days she will have to stay in the hospital."



A member of her medical board, wishing anonymity, said the improvement in physical condition of Khaleda is very slow.



On August 9, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for health checkups and treatment as she fell sick and she has been receiving treatment at the hospital since then under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.



Khaleda, a 79-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.



