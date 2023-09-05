Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue

12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 646 this year.

During the period, 2,823 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 1,005 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,069 dengue patients, including, 4,052 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 133,134 dengue cases and 123,419 recoveries this year.

The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DU authorities defy HC order to stay withdrawal of teacher from duty
Draft of Ansar Battalion Act,2023 gets final nod
Firm lacking experience selected to supply field IT technicians
US official Resnick in Dhaka for talks to enhance security ties
DAG Imran won't sign statement against Nobel laureates, world leaders
Khaleda's condition not good enough to be discharged from hospital: Doctors
Where was the CCTV camera?
12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft