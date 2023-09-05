

12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue



During the period, 2,823 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.



Of the new patients, 1,005 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,069 dengue patients, including, 4,052 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 133,134 dengue cases and 123,419 recoveries this year.



The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities. �UNB



