Chevron Bangladesh assessing climate change risks at three gas fields







"We are committed to addressing the risks of climate change while delivering the energy that benefits Bangladesh's societies and economies. However, we are supplying cleanest gas here from our gas fields," Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Corporate Affairs Director, Chevron Bangladesh said on Monday.



Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavibazar are the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for over 50 per cent of total natural gas demand and over 80 per cent of the condensate production.

Chevron's official made these remarks in a session with the members of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), which focused on the basics of geology titled "Geology for non-geologists" held at Chevron Bangladesh Dhaka office. Eric M Walker, President, and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh and Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, Communications Manager, Chevron Bangladesh and senior officials were present.



According to him, Chevron will make a report on the issue for meeting its commitment towards the climate change issue, however, the US oil giant is investing around $US 10 billion to mitigate the climate risk globally.



"Chevron is entering in a new era in Bangladesh as we look to build upon our current partnership with the government and Petrobangla to unlock further gas supply from existing facilities using Chevron's world class technological capabilities, over the last 25 years we have invested $US 3.5 billion in Bangladesh," Eric M. Walker said.



"Chevron Bangladesh plays a key role in Bangladesh's energy sector - working in partnership with the government we are ensuring affordable, reliable, and clean energy supply to the nation. Chevron Bangladesh is a reliable partner and trusted investor in Bangladesh for over 28 years," he said.



Patrick Condon, Assets Development Director of the US oil giant has presented a power point staging to provide an in-depth understanding of geology in the oil and gas industry and detailed the tools, techniques, and studies used by geologists in the exploration for oil and gas.



"Bangladesh could be able to recover more gas from its gas fields through using the modern technologies and methods," he comments.



We share our knowledge and technology with state owned Petrobangla to give them an understanding that they could also recover more gas from their fields, however, it is their (Petrobangla) choices to decides that whether they will cope with the modern knowledge and technology, he added.



"Chevron Bangladesh values its long-standing relationship with Petrobangla and the government of Bangladesh. We are committed to working with the government to help achieve the nation's energy goals and ensure that Chevron Bangladesh is the partner of choice," Eric M Walker said.



