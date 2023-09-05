Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Chevron Bangladesh assessing climate change risks at three gas fields

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Special Correspondent

Chevron Bangladesh is assessing the climate change risks at its three gas fields-- Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavibazar to lower carbon intensity natural gas production.

"We are committed to addressing the risks of climate change while delivering the energy that benefits Bangladesh's societies and economies. However, we are supplying cleanest gas here from our gas fields," Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Corporate Affairs Director, Chevron Bangladesh said on Monday.

Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavibazar are the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for over 50 per cent of total natural gas demand and over 80 per cent of the condensate production.
 
Chevron's official made these remarks in a session with the members of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), which focused on the basics of geology titled "Geology for non-geologists" held at Chevron Bangladesh Dhaka office. Eric M Walker, President, and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh and Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, Communications Manager, Chevron Bangladesh and senior officials were present.

According to him, Chevron will make a report on the issue for meeting its commitment towards the climate change issue, however, the US oil giant is investing around $US 10 billion to mitigate the climate risk globally.

"Chevron is entering in a new era in Bangladesh as we look to build upon our current partnership with the government and Petrobangla to unlock further gas supply from existing facilities using Chevron's world class technological capabilities, over the last 25 years we have invested $US 3.5 billion in Bangladesh," Eric M. Walker said.

"Chevron Bangladesh plays a key role in Bangladesh's energy sector - working in partnership with the government we are ensuring affordable, reliable, and clean energy supply to the nation. Chevron Bangladesh is a reliable partner and trusted investor in Bangladesh for over 28 years," he said.

Patrick Condon, Assets Development Director of the US oil giant has presented a power point staging to provide an in-depth understanding of geology in the oil and gas industry and detailed the tools, techniques, and studies used by geologists in the exploration for oil and gas.

"Bangladesh could be able to recover more gas from its gas fields through using the modern technologies and methods," he comments.

We share our knowledge and technology with state owned Petrobangla to give them an understanding that they could also recover more gas from their fields, however, it is their (Petrobangla) choices to decides that whether they will cope with the modern knowledge and technology, he added.

"Chevron Bangladesh values its long-standing relationship with Petrobangla and the government of Bangladesh. We are committed to working with the government to help achieve the nation's energy goals and ensure that Chevron Bangladesh is the partner of choice," Eric M Walker said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DU authorities defy HC order to stay withdrawal of teacher from duty
Draft of Ansar Battalion Act,2023 gets final nod
Firm lacking experience selected to supply field IT technicians
US official Resnick in Dhaka for talks to enhance security ties
DAG Imran won't sign statement against Nobel laureates, world leaders
Khaleda's condition not good enough to be discharged from hospital: Doctors
Where was the CCTV camera?
12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft