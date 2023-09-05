PM directs to identify those who go abroad with fake certificates

Video
Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned to identify and take legal actions against those who go abroad with fake certificates and their abettors.

She made this directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting at her office here in the city.

Complaints are there that many people are going abroad for various jobs with fake certificates and even fake certificates of physician and engineer are used here, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters after the meeting.

"The Prime Minister has directed the Home Minister to bring the culprits to book, identifying how they get these fake certificates, how they go with fake certificates and who helps them," he said adding that the ministries concerned will assist in this regard.

In the meeting, the draft of 'Foreign Employment and Immigration (Amendment) Act 2023 was approved.

 Apart from this, some other decisions including approval of plastic industry development policy were taken in the meeting.

In the cabinet meeting, the draft of Overseas Employment and Expatriates Act (Amendment), 2023 was approved.    �UNB



