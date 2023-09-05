

Macron arrives on Sept 10



"It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relations with a country that is experiencing rapid economic growth and seeking to diversify its partnerships," the French embassy said.



The embassy said the G20 Summit will allow the French president to maintain the constant dialogue with his counterparts from all continents in order to fight against the risks of partitioning the world.

It will also be a matter of advancing in the implementation of joint responses to the major global challenges.



This can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, the fight against poverty, climate and planet preservation, food security and digital regulation.



The G20 will also be an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris last June.



In Bangladesh, the president will continue "the concrete declination of the French strategy in the Indo-Pacific, after welcoming Indian Prime Minister Modi to Paris this summer and visiting Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Sri Lanka."



"Bangladesh and France also show great convergence in the face of global challenges, particularly within the framework of the Paris Agenda for Peoples and the Planet, which Bangladesh actively supports," it said.



Since the country is particularly vulnerable to climate change, the president will recall France's determination to stand by Bangladesh on its humanitarian front, in particular in the face of regular floods."



"Bangladesh is also an important contributor to international solidarity actions, whether through its contingents in peacekeeping operations or in hosting Rohingya refugees," the embassy said about the visit.



Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters that there were lots of issues to discuss during the visit of President Macron.



Rohingya issue, women empowerment, climate change, trade and investment, and migration are some of the key issues, he said.



Earlier, both countries reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in all areas, including politics and diplomacy, defence and security, trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, education and cultural exchange.



Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral Development of defence and security cooperation was also stressed.



Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral fora.



Development of defence and security cooperation was also stressed.



French President Emmanuel Macron will come to Dhaka on September 10 from New Delhi after attending the G20 summit to deepen bilateral relations, French Embassy in Dhaka has said on Monday."It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relations with a country that is experiencing rapid economic growth and seeking to diversify its partnerships," the French embassy said.The embassy said the G20 Summit will allow the French president to maintain the constant dialogue with his counterparts from all continents in order to fight against the risks of partitioning the world.It will also be a matter of advancing in the implementation of joint responses to the major global challenges.This can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, the fight against poverty, climate and planet preservation, food security and digital regulation.The G20 will also be an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris last June.In Bangladesh, the president will continue "the concrete declination of the French strategy in the Indo-Pacific, after welcoming Indian Prime Minister Modi to Paris this summer and visiting Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Sri Lanka.""Bangladesh and France also show great convergence in the face of global challenges, particularly within the framework of the Paris Agenda for Peoples and the Planet, which Bangladesh actively supports," it said.Since the country is particularly vulnerable to climate change, the president will recall France's determination to stand by Bangladesh on its humanitarian front, in particular in the face of regular floods.""Bangladesh is also an important contributor to international solidarity actions, whether through its contingents in peacekeeping operations or in hosting Rohingya refugees," the embassy said about the visit.Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters that there were lots of issues to discuss during the visit of President Macron.Rohingya issue, women empowerment, climate change, trade and investment, and migration are some of the key issues, he said.Earlier, both countries reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in all areas, including politics and diplomacy, defence and security, trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, education and cultural exchange.Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral Development of defence and security cooperation was also stressed.Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral fora.Development of defence and security cooperation was also stressed.