Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prez in Indonesia to attend ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit to be held on September 5-7.

Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed the President and his entourage upon their arrival at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta at 1730 (local time) after one hour and 50 minutes of stopover at Changi International Airport, Singapore.

His arrival was welcomed with traditional Indonesian dances in the airport.

Earlier on Monday, a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Rebecca Sultana and other entourage members, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for Jakarta at 8:30 am.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three defence services, inspector general of police (IGP) and senior civil and military officials saw him off at the airport.

Among others, Chairperson of Bangladesh National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will accompany the President during the visit.

Shahabuddin has been invited by the President of the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN Chair for 2023 Joko Widodo, Press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

With the theme of "Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", the ASEAN Summit will be held with a hectic agenda for three days.

The Bangladesh president, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, will also attend the 'East Asia Summit' slated for September 7.

Alongside, the president will deliver the concluding speech on "Strengthening Regional Architecture to Support the Epicentrum of Growth from the Perspective of IORA" as the "Guest of Chair" there.

He will also have separate bilateral meetings with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and state leaders of Thailand, Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

On September 6, the president will attend a 'gala dinner' to be hosted by the Indonesian president at Hutan Kota Gelora Bung Karno.

Joko Widodo will chair 12 meetings during the 43rd ASEAN Summit. The ASEAN is an intergovernmental organisation of 11 Southeast Asian countries - Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor Leste or East Timor.

The Indonesian president will also chair the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS), which consists of 18 members, including the 10 ASEAN countries, the United States, the Russian Federation, New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and India, according to the ASEAN secretariat.

The leaders of the Pacific Island Forum, the Prime Minister of Canada, the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank (World Bank) are also reportedly planning to attend the ASEAN Summit.

From Jakarta President Shahabuddin along with his spouse will go to Singapore for a health checkup.
He is expected to return home from Singapore on September 16, according to the revised schedule.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DU authorities defy HC order to stay withdrawal of teacher from duty
Draft of Ansar Battalion Act,2023 gets final nod
Firm lacking experience selected to supply field IT technicians
US official Resnick in Dhaka for talks to enhance security ties
DAG Imran won't sign statement against Nobel laureates, world leaders
Khaleda's condition not good enough to be discharged from hospital: Doctors
Where was the CCTV camera?
12 dead, 2,823 hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft