Tuesday, 5 September, 2023
Sagira Murder Case

IO's statement recorded

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The then Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Abdul Jalil of the Detective  Branch(DB) of police,  gave his deposition on Monday in the case filed over the sensational murder of housewife Sagira Morshed  in the capital's Bailey Road area nearly 34 years ago.

Judge Md Ali Hossain of Dhaka Special Court recorded the statement of the IO and fixed September 11 for next hearing.

With the 16 prosecution witnesses out of total 57 testified in the sensational murder case.

Four persons including the elder brother of Sagira Morshed's husband were indicted in the case on December 2 in 2020.

The accused are: Sagira's brother-in-law Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda, Mahmuda's brother Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and contract killer Maruf Reza.

Sagira Morshed, 34, was gunned down by unidentified muggers in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital's Bailey Road on July 25 in 1989.

Following a plea of the prosecution, the court ordered further investigation on May 23 in 1991. But the proceedings were stayed by the High Court as Maruf Reza filed a petition.

On June 26, 2019, the High Court cleared the way for continuing the murder case as it dismissed the rule that had stayed the trial proceedings. The bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also asked the PBI to conduct further investigation into the case.  Following a rickshaw-puller, who was present at the crime scene, identification of two killers and later unmasked the murder incident after 32 years of the incident.



