Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Manipal Hospitals launches edu prog for BD doctors, health workers

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


Manipal Hospital, a top healthcare provider in India, wants to provide medical training to Bangladeshi doctors, nursing personnel, media workers, women's organizations and various industry workers to encourage healthy lifestyles from a young age and emphasize prevention. These courses will be completely free of cost, said the institute.

Manipal Hospital of India organised a press conference at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segunbagicha on Monday.
The hospitals authority said, in line with Manipal Hospitals' commitment to encourage healthy lifestyles from an early age and emphasizing the significance of prevention, the institution has taken the initiative to launch a diverse range of educational programmes. These programmes aim to equip various segments of the community with essential knowledge and skills to ensure a healthier and safer environment for all.

The upcoming programmes include an Advanced Nursing Training Programme, Workshops, and Continuous Medical Education sessions for Nursing and Medical Associations, Women's Associations, Media Outlets, and Industry Bodies.

The programmes will cover a broad spectrum of subjects tailored to each audience's specific needs.

 Some highlighted topics include: Digital Robotics Programme, Utilization of Robotics in Surgery, Advances in Transplantation, Infection Control Protocols, ACLS & BLS Training, Hand Hygiene Practices, Needlestick Injury Prevention, Bio-Medical Waste Training, Barrier Nursing Techniques, Safe Infusion Practices, Documentation Best Practices and Prevention of Pressure Sores.

The offerings also include Awareness Talks and Workshops. Some of the subjects covered will encompass Strategies for a Healthy Lifestyle, Addressing Cardiac Health among seniors, Diabetes Prevention and Control, Managing Headaches and Hypertension, Monitoring Personal Fitness Levels, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Women's Health Topics.

In reference to the pivotal role of training programmes, Vikas Tayer - AVP and Head of International Healthcare Services at Manipal Health Enterprises, expressed, "Over the past few years, we have recognized the imperative to enhance our medical approaches for the betterment of patients and to emphasize preventive practices. Given the rapid integration of new technologies into healthcare, it is of utmost importance to ensure that the medical teams are well-versed in the latest advancements. This initiative is meticulously designed to prepare not only our experts but also all medical personnel across the globe to adeptly handle any situation and effectively address patients' needs. These programmes will empower medical members in Bangladesh to enrich their expertise and streamline hospital processes."

Manipal Hospitals has associated with esteemed organizations to enrich the training programmes. These include Bangladesh Nurses Association, Jatiya Press Club of Bangladesh, The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), and Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association.

Maynul Hasan Sohel, General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity said, Manipal Hospital authorities have announced that they will provide health cards to those who are members of Dhaka Reporters Unity, and I thank the hospital authorities for that. Many of our Bangladeshi patients have to face some complications to get Indian visa. I request the Manipal Hospital authorities to pay special attention of in this issue.

Rashed Rabbi, President of Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum said, we who work with the health sector need to know and understand many things regarding this sector. Today, Manipal Hospital announced that they will provide free training to Bangladeshi doctors, nurses and those involved in health care. This training will help them enhance their skills and knowledge.

Mr Ram Gopal Bardhan, Regional Head SAARC, International Healthcare and services Manipal Hospitals said, by offering these comprehensive education programmes and workshops, Manipal Hospitals India continues to champion proactive healthcare approaches and underscores its commitment to improving the well-being of communities worldwide.

Chief Manager of International Healthcare Services of Manipal Hospital, Dr Arun Chakraborty, AVP of International Healthcare Services Mr Vikas Taib among others were present as a guest at the workshop.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


IO's statement recorded
Manipal Hospitals launches edu prog for BD doctors, health workers
Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF
Help the flood-hit in northern region, Raushan urges govt
Injured JU female student dies in hospital
Govt will meet with JICA on funding Ctg-C'Bazar 4-lane Highway next week
Bahrain offers prisoners extra rights after mass hunger strike
Indian foreign minister dismisses China's territorial claims


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft