Manipal Hospitals launches edu prog for BD doctors, health workers





Manipal Hospital, a top healthcare provider in India, wants to provide medical training to Bangladeshi doctors, nursing personnel, media workers, women's organizations and various industry workers to encourage healthy lifestyles from a young age and emphasize prevention. These courses will be completely free of cost, said the institute.



Manipal Hospital of India organised a press conference at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segunbagicha on Monday.





The upcoming programmes include an Advanced Nursing Training Programme, Workshops, and Continuous Medical Education sessions for Nursing and Medical Associations, Women's Associations, Media Outlets, and Industry Bodies.



The programmes will cover a broad spectrum of subjects tailored to each audience's specific needs.



Some highlighted topics include: Digital Robotics Programme, Utilization of Robotics in Surgery, Advances in Transplantation, Infection Control Protocols, ACLS & BLS Training, Hand Hygiene Practices, Needlestick Injury Prevention, Bio-Medical Waste Training, Barrier Nursing Techniques, Safe Infusion Practices, Documentation Best Practices and Prevention of Pressure Sores.



The offerings also include Awareness Talks and Workshops. Some of the subjects covered will encompass Strategies for a Healthy Lifestyle, Addressing Cardiac Health among seniors, Diabetes Prevention and Control, Managing Headaches and Hypertension, Monitoring Personal Fitness Levels, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Women's Health Topics.



In reference to the pivotal role of training programmes, Vikas Tayer - AVP and Head of International Healthcare Services at Manipal Health Enterprises, expressed, "Over the past few years, we have recognized the imperative to enhance our medical approaches for the betterment of patients and to emphasize preventive practices. Given the rapid integration of new technologies into healthcare, it is of utmost importance to ensure that the medical teams are well-versed in the latest advancements. This initiative is meticulously designed to prepare not only our experts but also all medical personnel across the globe to adeptly handle any situation and effectively address patients' needs. These programmes will empower medical members in Bangladesh to enrich their expertise and streamline hospital processes."



Manipal Hospitals has associated with esteemed organizations to enrich the training programmes. These include Bangladesh Nurses Association, Jatiya Press Club of Bangladesh, The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), and Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association.



Maynul Hasan Sohel, General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity said, Manipal Hospital authorities have announced that they will provide health cards to those who are members of Dhaka Reporters Unity, and I thank the hospital authorities for that. Many of our Bangladeshi patients have to face some complications to get Indian visa. I request the Manipal Hospital authorities to pay special attention of in this issue.



Rashed Rabbi, President of Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum said, we who work with the health sector need to know and understand many things regarding this sector. Today, Manipal Hospital announced that they will provide free training to Bangladeshi doctors, nurses and those involved in health care. This training will help them enhance their skills and knowledge.



Mr Ram Gopal Bardhan, Regional Head SAARC, International Healthcare and services Manipal Hospitals said, by offering these comprehensive education programmes and workshops, Manipal Hospitals India continues to champion proactive healthcare approaches and underscores its commitment to improving the well-being of communities worldwide.



Chief Manager of International Healthcare Services of Manipal Hospital, Dr Arun Chakraborty, AVP of International Healthcare Services Mr Vikas Taib among others were present as a guest at the workshop.



