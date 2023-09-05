DUTA protests 160 global leaders' call to halt legal action against Yunus

Video
Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Monday staged a human chain at the base of Aparajeya Bangla on the campus protesting 160 global figures' letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the trial of the cases against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier, they also issued a press release to condemn their step to interfere in a sovereign country's judiciary.

In the protest programme, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said there are some unscrupulous people in every society and they sometimes take sides of injustice in the face of various temptation.

The Vice-Chancellor said that he thought the 160 global figures who gave statements on the issue under trial were unscrupulous.

"Undoubtedly, the people played the roles of lobbyists. Probably a group or a community or a political party recruited them in return for money," the Vice-Chancellor said.

He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been taking the country forward defying all illegal demand and unsolicited intervention."

"Some people never think about the country. They think about their business sitting abroad. Those who spoke for these people are never our friends; they are our enemies," Prof Akhtaruzzaman added.

He said that the intervention of all these people will not have any effect on the country's judiciary.




