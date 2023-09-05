NID Registration Bill, 2023 placed in JS to transfer operation to Home Ministry







Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan placed the Bill, and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The Committee was asked to submit its report within five working days.



As per the proposed law, the NID registration operation will be under the Security Services Division of the Home Ministry.



The Election Commission will prepare the voter lists with the nationals aged above 18 years.



If a citizen for the purpose of obtaining a national identity card intentionally or knowingly furnishes any false or stated information or conceals information shall be deemed to have committed an offence under this law and shall be liable for such offence Shall be punished with 1 (one) year of imprisonment or a fine not exceeding Tk 20,000 or both.



If a citizen knowingly avails more than one NIDs shall be deemed to have committed an offence under this law and for such crime that person shall be punished with imprisonment of not less than one year or not more than Tk 20,000 or both.



Anyone related to registration process while carrying out duties relating to the conduct, preparation, distribution and maintenance of national identity cards by or under this law shall be deemed to have committed an offence under this law if that person intentionally defaces or destroys any information relating to national identity cards kept by the Registrar and For such offence he shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding seven years or fine not exceeding Tk 1 lakh or both.



Any person who distorts or destroys any information mentioned in the National Identity Card for dishonest purposes shall be deemed to have committed an offence under this Act and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 (two) years or to a fine not exceeding 40 (forty) thousand or to both, and he will be punished.



Any person who makes unauthorised access to data or uses data illegally shall be deemed to have committed an offence under this law and for such offence shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 (five) years or with a fine not exceeding Tk 50,000 or both.



Any employee concerned with the registration process or his representative unauthorised disclosure of information to any person shall be deemed to have committed an offense under this law and for such offence shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 (five) years or a term not exceeding Tk 50,000 shall be punished with a fine or both.



Any person who forges a national identity card or knowingly carries such identity card shall be deemed to have committed an offense under this law and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or fine of Tk 1 lakh or both.



Any employee concerned with the registration process or any person performing any duty by or under this law relating to the conduct of national identity registration process, preparation, distribution and maintenance of national identity cards, for reasonable cause.



Besides, neglect of duty shall be considered as his incompetence and misconduct.



The EC currently conducts the national identity registration operation and issues the national identity cards against citizens aged 18 or above, since 2007, as per the National Identity Registration Act, 2010. �UNB



