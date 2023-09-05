Video
Home Back Page

Observer journo attacked in Bagmara, GD filed

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, Sept 4: Md Anwar Hossain Pramanik (36), The Daily Observer correspondent at  Bagmara upazila, Rajshahi  was attacked by miscreants during his professional duty at Konabaria village of the upazila on Sunday.

A general diary (GD) was filed with the Bagmara Police Station in this regard.

According to the GD filed by police station and local sources, Anwar Pramanik had gone to the area along with a three-member upazila level inspection team which was investigating an allegation against Karim Khan of the locality made by another local resident Anwarul Islam.

When the inspection team left the spot after the investigation, supporters of accused Karim Khan were  trying to catch Anwarul Islam, so that they can beat him for the complaint.

When Karim's men Kalam Sheikh, Jahangir Sheikh and Sajedur Rahman were chasing the complainant, Observer correspondent Anwar Pramanik was trying to capture snaps with his camera, Anwar said, adding that the miscreants attacked him while he was capturing the photographs of the incident.



