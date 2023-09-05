

‘Best of Bangladesh Europe’ kicks off in Amsterdam



The 2-day nation branding event has been organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), with support from Embassy of Bangladesh, Ministry of Commerce, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh and in association with PDS the prestigious venue of Amsterdam, according to a press release of the BAE.



Tipu Munshi, Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Michiel Sweers, Vice Minister of Foreign Economic Relations of the Netherlands, Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Siddiqur Rahman, former president of BGMEA; Riaz Hamidullah, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Netherlands, Leslie Johnston, chief executive officer of Laudes Foundation; Pallak Seth, founder and vice chairman of PDS Limited; and Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange attended the inaugural ceremony of the 'Best of Bangladesh'.

In his speech, Tipu Munshi said "Bangladesh has travelled distance in the past half century. Emerging from a brutal war of independence and the constraints or limitations, aspiration - innovation - resilience of the people reached us to a stage of stability and robust growth."



Netherlands Vice Minister Michiel Sweers said "On behalf of the government of the Netherlands I welcome you all and thank you for choosing Amsterdam as the location of Best of Bangladesh.



I believe dialogues here in the Best of Bangladesh will accelerate the momentum of sustainable business."



Shahriar Alam said, "Presence of some of the best of our entrepreneurs under one roof in Westergas speaks of coming of the age of the drive and innovation of our private sector.



Their transcend beyond labour-centric manufacturing. They are increasingly keen to step into many other sectors.



As much as business, they are here also to tap into niche technology or innovation with the Dutch or European peers."



Mostafiz Uddin said, "Best of Bangladesh Europe is a testament to Bangladesh's ability in sustainable and responsible manufacturing."



Riaz Hamidullah said, "To Europe let alone the Netherlands, contemporary Bangladesh interests on myriad of economic considerations. Growing trade volume is just one pillar.



Three MoUs were signed in the inaugural for the development of the industries of Bangladesh.



The 1st MoU was signed between Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Eindhoven International Project Office (EIPO) while the 2nd was signed between Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Apparel Impact Institution and the 3rd was signed between Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Oxfam.



More than 35 companies from various fields, including apparel, textiles, agriculture, handicrafts, and other sectors, participated in the initiative.



Over 1000 European visitors, including representatives from brands and retailers, are expected to attend the 'Best of Bangladesh' in the two days.



