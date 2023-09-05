Handloom Board syndicate making money depriving weavers : Tanti Samity







At a press conference held at Jatiya Press Club on Monday, leaders of root level handloom weavers across the country made the allegation and sought the Prime Minister's intervention to break the syndicate and save weavers from the syndicate's clutches.



They blamed the syndicate for shutting down of most of the handlooms across the country, at least 60 percent according to their estimates, and the remaining handlooms are also suffering.

Those would also be shut down any time, if the present situation prevails.



Fajlul Haque, general secretary to the Ward No.-3 Tanti Samity of Narsingdi's Putia Union, presented the keynote paper on behalf of the weaving sector leaders.



Among others, former president of Jatiya Tanti Samity Babul Bhuiyan, KBP Madhyamik Samity's former president Monjur Hossain, Tanti League's leader Md. Samiruddin, Ward No.-3 Tanti Samity of Narsingdi's Danga Union Abu Sayeed, Karimpur Union Samity secretary Amanullah, Pabna Samity's Abdur Rashid, Tangail's Bolla Samity's Billal Hossain, Hugra Samity's Rubel Miah, Amodia Samity's Keramat Ali, Sirajganj's Khukni Union Samity's secretary Nurul Amin and Tangail's Kokrahura Samity's president Shah Alam were present.



Fajlul Haque said that the syndicate made huge fortune by restricting import of the polyester yarn and creating artificial crisis in the market.



However, the syndicate members have been doing business opening letter of credit (LC) themselves without giving permits to the genuine weavers.



"We, the country's weavers in Sirajganj, Pabna, Narsingdi and Narayanganj, lodged several complaints to the authorities concern including the Jute and Textile Ministry.



But, it didn't work. Rather, the syndicate became stronger depriving the weavers from importing yarns in the name of selected permits for the ordinary weavers," Fajlul said.



Fajlul said that Monwar Hossain was appointed president of the Jatiya Tanti Samity illegally without any election while Kamonashish has been serving in the same post of GM for last nine years.



Along with serving as GM, he has also been serving as a director of the board. After inclusion of APS Emdadul Haque, the syndicate became stronger and started depriving the genuine weavers.



There are more than one lakh weavers under some 1,300 Tanti Samities, according to Fajlul.



