BNP can only create crisis: Quader







"The Rohingya crisis began during Ziaur Rahman's reign . . . but the outline they now present to resolve the issue is ridiculous, which is rather aimed to deepen the crisis as part of deep rooted conspiracy," he said in a statement.



Quader issued the statement responding to the BNP's recent 16-point outline for a permanent solution to the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury revealed the outlines at a seminar at a city hotel on Sunday (September 3).



Claiming that the outline, presented by the BNP, to resolve the Rohingya crisis is ridiculous one, the AL general secretary said the outline is nothing but a part of its deep conspiracy to deteriorate the Rohingya crisis.



During the regime of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, unrest began in the hilly region of the country and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has flown the flag of peace in the troubled hills, he said.



Quader said the incumbent government is working under the leadership of successful statesman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the Rohingya crisis.



Bangladesh is not a party here, where there are two parties - the Myanmar government and the Rohingya people - to this end, he said. �BSS



