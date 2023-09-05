AL won’t get a walkover this time: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government wants to come to power again through uncontested elections, but the people of the country will not let it happen."



He said it at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity organized by the BNP on the occasion of the 16th release day from prison of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.





He urged the leaders and activists to risk their lives and move forward.



Fakhrul said, "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is extremely ill. No treatment is possible in the country without advanced treatment abroad."



"Awami League wants to score goals in an empty field. Awami League will not get this chance this time. The people of this country will not let it happen anymore," he added.



"The government wants to stop those who will speak against it and protest by putting them in jail and arresting them. In this way they cannot stop the people's movement," he said.



He said that there is no other way but to bring them down by movement. This government must resign.



