Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Saima Wazed nominated for Regional Director of WHO SEARO

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Diplomatic Correspondent

Saima Wazed nominated for Regional Director of WHO SEARO

Saima Wazed nominated for Regional Director of WHO SEARO

Saima Wazed has been nominated by the government for the post of Regional Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

WHO SEARO is one of the six regional offices of the WHO, composed of representatives of the member states, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"I am deeply honoured to be nominated by the Government of Bangladesh for WHO SEARO Regional Director," Saima Wazed said.

"If elected, I plan on working in close collaboration with Member States to realise my vision for the public health policies and practices of our region.

I believe in working in partnerships, and hearing from communities themselves to create lasting solutions that work from the ground up. This has characterised my work till date, and this is what I hope to bring to this role," she said.

Saima Wazed's significant achievements include drafting three international resolutions that were subsequently adopted by member countries of the UN and WHO: Comprehensive and Coordinated Efforts for the Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Comprehensive and Coordinated Efforts for the Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders and Developmental Disabilities, Foreign Ministry said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DUTA protests 160 global leaders' call to halt legal action against Yunus
NID Registration Bill, 2023 placed in JS to transfer operation to Home Ministry
Observer journo attacked in Bagmara, GD filed
‘Best of Bangladesh Europe’ kicks off in Amsterdam
Handloom Board syndicate making money depriving weavers : Tanti Samity
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
AL won’t get a walkover this time: Fakhrul
Saima Wazed nominated for Regional Director of WHO SEARO


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft