

Saima Wazed nominated for Regional Director of WHO SEARO



WHO SEARO is one of the six regional offices of the WHO, composed of representatives of the member states, according to the Foreign Ministry.



"I am deeply honoured to be nominated by the Government of Bangladesh for WHO SEARO Regional Director," Saima Wazed said.

"If elected, I plan on working in close collaboration with Member States to realise my vision for the public health policies and practices of our region.



I believe in working in partnerships, and hearing from communities themselves to create lasting solutions that work from the ground up. This has characterised my work till date, and this is what I hope to bring to this role," she said.



Saima Wazed's significant achievements include drafting three international resolutions that were subsequently adopted by member countries of the UN and WHO: Comprehensive and Coordinated Efforts for the Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders.



Comprehensive and Coordinated Efforts for the Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders and Developmental Disabilities, Foreign Ministry said.



