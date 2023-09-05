RAB arrests fugitive Hizb ut-Tahrir leader in Dhaka

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a fugitive leader of banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Mohammadpur area in the capital.



The arrestee is Abdul Baten, 60, son of late Arshad Ali of Manikganj's Daulatpur upazila and a member of the invitation and finance department of the militant outfit.



According to a RAB-2 media release, Baten remained absconding for five years after an anti-terrorism tribunal had issued an arrest warrant against him. �UNB