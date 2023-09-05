

Election train will not wait for anyone; election will be held on time: Hasan



He said this while replying to questions from journalists after addressing the first anniversary programme of the newly published Dainik Bangla newspaper at a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan on Monday afternoon.



Responding to BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud's remark that "even if the schedule is announced, elections cannot be held," the minister said, "It is not so easy. In fact, the BNP wants to sabotage the election system in the country.

In 2014, they tried to do that but failed; this time, if they try, the people will suppress it.



Most people in Bangladesh support the Awami League; those people will not sit. We in the Awami League will not sit either.



"The election train will not stand for anyone," said Hasan, adding that "just as the train of the 2014 election did not stand for anyone, the BNP boarded the election train sitting on the foot in the 2018 election.



We hope that this time they will sit well on the election train. And even if they don't, the election will be held on time." �UNB



