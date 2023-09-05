IU officials continue work abstention for 2nd day







ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Sept 4: The officers of Islamic University observed work abstention for the second consecutive day on Monday on the university campus in Kushtia to press home their 16-point charter of demands, including increase in retirement age and make policy to enroll their children under ward quota.About a hundred officers under Islamic University Officers' Association observed the abstention programme from 9:00am to 4:00pm, halting the administrative activities.Their 16-point charter of demands include extending the retirement age from 60 to 62 years and taking an immediate initiative to enroll students of teachers, officials and staff of the university under ward quota.The students of the university suffered a lot due to the work abstention. They could not receive their certificates and other necessary documents from the university's controller of examinations office for this. �UNB