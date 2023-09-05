Seminar on Pierre De Coubertin held in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4: The Pierre De Coubertin Committee Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Chittagong Youth Sports Forum, hosted a seminar and discussion meeting centred on the life and wisdom of Baron Pierre De Coubertin.The event took place at the conference room of the M A Aziz Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday. The seminar was inaugurated by AJM Nasir Uddin, the former Mayor of Chittagong City.The seminar's keynote was delivered by Ekramuzzan, a renowned journalist and columnist of Bangladesh. His presentation left a profound impact on the audience, shedding light on the broader perspective of the Olympic founder's life.Rafiqul Bahar, another distinguished journalist, served as the primary discussant, and the seminar was presided over by Dr. Sirajuddin Md Alamgir, the President of the Pierre De Coubertin Committee Bangladesh.All the discussants passionately urged athletes and participants to embrace the philosophy of this eminent French historian and Olympic gold medalist, emphasizing its potential to strengthen interrelationships and foster a deeper understanding, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious world.Over 100 young athletes, organizers, and journalists were in attendance, making the seminar a resounding success.