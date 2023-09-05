Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Seminar on Pierre De Coubertin held in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4: The Pierre De Coubertin Committee Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Chittagong Youth Sports Forum, hosted a seminar and discussion meeting centred on the life and wisdom of Baron Pierre De Coubertin.

The event took place at the conference room of the M A Aziz Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday. The seminar was inaugurated by AJM Nasir Uddin, the former Mayor of Chittagong City.
 
The seminar's keynote was delivered by Ekramuzzan, a renowned journalist and columnist of Bangladesh. His presentation left a profound impact on the audience, shedding light on the broader perspective of the Olympic founder's life.

Rafiqul Bahar, another distinguished journalist, served as the primary discussant, and the seminar was presided over by Dr. Sirajuddin Md Alamgir, the President of the Pierre De Coubertin Committee Bangladesh.

All the discussants passionately urged athletes and participants to embrace the philosophy of this eminent French historian and Olympic gold medalist, emphasizing its potential to strengthen interrelationships and foster a deeper understanding, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious world.

Over 100 young athletes, organizers, and journalists were in attendance, making the seminar a resounding success.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


RAB arrests fugitive Hizb ut-Tahrir leader in Dhaka
Election train will not wait for anyone; election will be held on time: Hasan
IU officials continue work abstention for 2nd day
Seminar on Pierre De Coubertin held in Ctg
Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad’s 52nd death anniv today
BGB hauls smuggled goods worth Tk 215.29cr in August
Khulna fuel traders start indefinite strike with 3-point demand
Temp railway workers obstruct track in Dhaka’s Malibagh, train communication cut off for 5hrs


Latest News
SKUS' schools spread light among dropout children in Cox's Bazar
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft