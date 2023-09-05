Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad’s 52nd death anniv today



NARAIL, Sept 4: The 52nd death anniversary of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh will be observed at Nur Mohammad Nagar in Chandibarpur union under Sadar upazila of the district in a befitting manner today.Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust and Narail District Administration jointly organised various programmes to mark the death anniversary.The programmes will begin through placing wreaths at the memorial monument with guard of honour, Qurankhwani and Doa Mahfil in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Library and Memorial Museum at Nur Mohammad Nagar in the district. �BSS