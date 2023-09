SIRAJGANJ, Sept 4: A free dental treatment camp was held in the district town recently.



Sirajganj District Dental Society organized the camp at Hossainpur Dakshin Primary School under Sirajganj Municipality in collaboration with Bangladesh Dental Society.





Bangladesh Dental Society Secretary General Professor Dr Humayun Kabir Bulbul inaugurated the medical camp conducted by District Dental Society General Secretary Dr Bidyut Kumar Sutradhar. SIRAJGANJ, Sept 4: A free dental treatment camp was held in the district town recently.Sirajganj District Dental Society organized the camp at Hossainpur Dakshin Primary School under Sirajganj Municipality in collaboration with Bangladesh Dental Society.Dr Habibe Millat, MP, from Sirajganj-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme with District Dental Society President Dr Habibul Hasan Marshall in the chair.Bangladesh Dental Society Secretary General Professor Dr Humayun Kabir Bulbul inaugurated the medical camp conducted by District Dental Society General Secretary Dr Bidyut Kumar Sutradhar.