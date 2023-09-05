Bicycles, sewing machines distributed at Paikgachha







PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Sept 4: Bicycles were distributed among poor meritorious students and sewing machines among needy women on Paikgachha Upazila Parishad premises in the district recently.Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Al-Amin.Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali, Women Affairs Officer Reshma Akter, URC Inspector Iman Uddin, Press Club Vice-President Md Abdul Aziz, and journalists N Islam Sagar, Snehendu Bikas, Purna Chandra Mandal and Mazharul Islam Mithun, among others, were also present during the distribution.