5 minors drown in Bhola, Tangail







BHOLA: Three minor children including a girl drowned in separate incidents in Sadar and Lalmohan upazilas of the district on Sunday and Monday.



A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jonayet Hossain, 5, son of Shafiq Hossaim, a resident of Tulatuli Village under Dhamia Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond next to their house at noon while he was walking along the bank of the pond.



Later on, he was rescued by the family members and taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Model Police Station (PS) Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.



On the other hand, two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.



A one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Md Adib, son of Md Al Amin, a resident of Dalal Bari under Ward No. 2 in Kalma Union of the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Adib slipped into a pond adjacent to his house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Meanwhile, minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The incident took place in Ward No. 1 Bagirchar area under Badarpur Union of the upazila in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Mst Tapashi, 6, daughter of Md Russell of Ward No. 5 Chartitia area under the same union.



It was known that Tapashi along with her mother came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Bagirchar area. On Sunday morning, she fell in a pond nearby the house while Tapashi was playing beside it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incidents, adding that two separate unnatural death cases were filed in these regards.



KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two minor children reportedly drowned in a pond in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Jannati, 11, daughter of Manik, a resident of Kurua Village, and Sadia Akter Jim, 8, daughter of Swapan Talukder, a resident of Daulatpur Village in the upazila.



Local sources said the two children drowned in the pond at around 11 am after they had gone there to take a bath.



Later on, they were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Kalihati PS OC Kamrul Faruk confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were kept at the hospital. Those would be handed over to the deceased's families following legal procedures, the OC added.



